Saudi Arabia announces e-visa entry permit for citizens of 3 countries

The experts cited UN reports saying women and girls in Gaza were victims of enforced disappearances
Saudi Arabia has broadened its electronic visa (e-visa) accessibility to include citizens from three new countries.
The citizens of these countries now have the flexibility to apply for their visas online or acquire them upon arrival at Saudi entry points. This expansion increases the total number of eligible countries to 66. The new countries are Barbados, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Grenada.
In addition to citizens from the newly included countries, the tourist visa has been extended to residents of the US, the UK, and the EU, as well as visit visa holders from the US, UK, and the Schengen area.
Furthermore, residents of GCC countries are eligible for the visa, facilitating various travel purposes such as tourism, Umrah pilgrimage, visiting family and friends, and participating in a range of events, exhibitions, and conferences.
Saudi Arabia has also introduced transit visas for travellers on Saudia and flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the Kingdom before continuing their journey.
The Ministry of Tourism introduced the visit visa in September 2019 as part of a broader initiative to showcase Saudi Arabia’s rich tourist offerings, engage visitors in cultural experiences and promote international interaction.
ALSO READ:
The experts cited UN reports saying women and girls in Gaza were victims of enforced disappearances
The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment, but earlier on Sunday it ordered residents of Al-Shuka and Al-Salam to move to a humanitarian area
The Australian airline is accused of illegally selling thousands of tickets for flights that had already been cancelled
The flight, if it succeeds, will become the second private firm to provide crew transport to and from the International Space Station
The rupee was at 83.4425 against the US dollar as of 08:20 am UAE time, barely changing from its previous session
Shortly after the attack, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah killing three people and wounding several
The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam
Around 33 million students will return to schools, which will hold classes on Saturdays until further notice