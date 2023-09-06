Saudi Arabia: 11 Asians arrested for financial fraud, sentenced to seven years in jail

In recent years, there is increased awareness and acknowledgment of the importance of maintaining emotional and mental balance to function in a high-strung world
Eleven Asian expatriates have been arrested on charges of financial fraud in Saudi Arabia.
The accused would send text messages to victims to communicate with them. Under the guise of asking them to update their bank details, they would obtain their personal data and access their bank accounts.
The accused were then arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison and will be deported after they serve their sentence.
The Public Prosecution has said that it will continue to protect residents' finances from criminals and will demand for severe penalties for those accused in such cases.
ALSO READ:
In recent years, there is increased awareness and acknowledgment of the importance of maintaining emotional and mental balance to function in a high-strung world
While the dream of harnessing nuclear fusion as a primary source of clean energy may still be decades away, international collaborations are actively working to accelerate this timeline
In mid-November, a half-dozen local and state police officers allegedly hatched a plot to steal a large shipment of drugs from a warehouse where traffickers were storing it
The cover illustration for Asterix and Cleopatra by Albert Uderzo shows he ancient Egyptian ruler with Asterix and Obelix
This comes as human rights are challenged in the Israel-Hamas war, the conflict in Ukraine, internal conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan and in a host of other places
Pentagon says 14,000 tank shells will be sold to Israel without Congressional review
The working hypothesis guiding the investigation was related to manslaughter charges, without any suspects identified
Palestinian president calls American position as aggressive and immoral after it vetoed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the territory