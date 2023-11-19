Saudi announces new natural gas discoveries in Empty Quarter, Eastern Province

Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension
Saudi Aramco has discovered two new fields for natural gas in the Empty Quarter region, the state news agency quoted Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying on Sunday.
"Natural gas was also discovered in five reservoirs in previously discovered fields," the agency added, citing the minister.
Other discoveries were also announced in fields in the Eastern Province, according to the agency.
