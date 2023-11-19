Saudi announces new natural gas discoveries in Empty Quarter, Eastern Province

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. Reuters

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 6:52 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 6:53 PM

Saudi Aramco has discovered two new fields for natural gas in the Empty Quarter region, the state news agency quoted Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying on Sunday.

"Natural gas was also discovered in five reservoirs in previously discovered fields," the agency added, citing the minister.

Other discoveries were also announced in fields in the Eastern Province, according to the agency.

