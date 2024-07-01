Saudi announces discovery of multiple oil, gas fields

In December, US Steel sealed a $14.9 billion deal to sell itself to Japan's Nippon Steel
Saudi Arabia's energy minister announced on Monday the discovery of multiple oil and gas fields in the country's Eastern Province and Empty Quarter, the official Saudi news agency said.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, stated that the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) was able to discover two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs.
While concluding his statement, he thanked God and extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Crown Prince for the achievements made.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As per the Saudi Press Agency, the 'Al-Ladam' unconventional oil field was discovered in the Eastern Region after the flow of very light Arabian oil in the Ladam-2 well at a rate of 5,100 barrels per day, accompanied by about 4.9 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.
The 'Al-Furooq' unconventional oil field was also discovered in the Eastern Region after the flow of very light Arabian oil from the Al-Furooq-4 well at a rate of 4,557 barrels per day, accompanied by about 3.79 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.
The 'Unaizah B/C' reservoir was also discovered in the 'Mazalej' in the Eastern Region, after the flow of light Arabian oil from the Mazalej-62 well at a rate of 1,780 barrels per day, accompanied by about 0.7 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.
As for natural gas discoveries, the 'Al-Jahq' field was discovered in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed from the 'Arab-C' reservoir in the Al-Jahq-1 well at a rate of 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day, and from the 'Arab-D' reservoir in the same well at a rate of 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day.
In addition, the 'Al-Katuf' field was discovered in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed in the Al-Katuf-1 well at a rate of 7.6 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 40 barrels per day of condensates.
The 'Hanifa' reservoir was also discovered in the 'Assikara' field in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed in the Assikara-6 well at a rate of 4.9 million standard cubic feet per day, and flowed in the same well from the 'Al-Fadhili' reservoir at a rate of 0.6 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 100 barrels per day of condensates.
ALSO READ:
In December, US Steel sealed a $14.9 billion deal to sell itself to Japan's Nippon Steel
One of the most significant aspects is the development of transportation networks
The court's sweeping rulings have limited the federal government's power to regulate everything from stock trading to pollution
The issuance received tremendous response from international investors, attracting orders that peaked at $1.5 billion
IMEC is widely viewed as a counter to China’s intercontinental Belt and Road Initiative
Issue was oversubscribed more than three times
Provenance, traceability and technology in the diamond industry