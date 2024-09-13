Saudi: Pilgrim who suffered cardiac arrest saved by medics using AED

Many Palestinians head to Beit Lahia to get this cheap fuel, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes
In a swift response, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) successfully intervened to save the life of an Indonesian pilgrim who experienced a cardiac arrest within the sacred precincts of the Al-Masaa area, Saudi Press Agency reported .
The SRCA's emergency teams reached the site within a remarkable four-minute window, finding the pilgrim, a man in his fifties, unconscious and not breathing. Acting with urgency and precision, the team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and employed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to deliver a life-saving electric shock, thereby restoring the individual's heartbeat.
The pilgrim was subsequently transported to Ajyad Emergency Hospital for comprehensive medical care.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The incident underscores the vital role of AEDs strategically placed throughout the Grand Mosque.
The provision of 15 devices within the Mosque underscores the commitment to public safety, ensuring rapid emergency responses and significantly enhancing survival outcomes in critical instances.
ALSO READ:
Many Palestinians head to Beit Lahia to get this cheap fuel, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes
British Prime Minister promises 'the biggest reimagining' of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago
Talks have so far failed to reach a deal to end the 11-month-old war
Women take on more jobs traditionally filled by men
The Tokyo-based startup aims to follow the success of US-based Intuitive Machines, which in February made the world's first private moon landing
Mission is riskiest yet for Elon Musk's SpaceX
Wealth inequality and climate change are other issues the pope may address
Biden declares federal state of emergency for Louisiana