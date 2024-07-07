Saudi arrests over 16,000 for violating residency, labour laws

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 6:26 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 6:28 PM

In a crackdown on violators of residency, work and border security regulations, Saudi Arabia has arrested a total of 16,565 people from various regions in joint field campaigns, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The arrests took place from June 27 to July 3.

According to the SPA, those arrested include 9,969 violators of the residency system, 4,676 violators of the border security system, and 1,920 violators of the labour regulations.

A total of 1,244 individuals attempted to cross the border into the country illegally — of whom 37 per cent were Yemenis, 60 per cent Ethiopians, and three per cent of other nationalities, the report further said.

Sixty-three people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally. Three people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were also arrested.

A total of 2,0780 expatriates (19,396 men and 1,384 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.