Ramadan 2024: Qatar announces first day of holy month

The carcinogen has already been found in several consumer products, including sunscreens, hand sanitizers and dry shampoo
Qatar has announced that with the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Sunday, the holy month will begin on March 11, 2024.
Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Hence, Ramadan is not set on any specific days annually.
Local media in Saudi Arabia earlier announced that the crescent moon had been spotted in the Kingdom, making Monday the first day of fasting for Muslims in the country. Soon after, UAE too made a similar announcement.
While Kuwait and Bahrain will also start the holy month on March 11, Oman reported that the crescent moon was not sighted and that it will observe the first day of Ramadan on March 12.
Muslims worldwide will observe the holy month of Ramadan as a period of profound spiritual reflection and celebration.
Former X employees are suing the entrepreneur for unpaid salaries of almost $130 million
It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere
The Supreme Court says states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots
Through the efforts of family and strangers, Omar was brought out of Gaza and to the United States, where he received treatment, including a prosthetic arm
Russian media publishes a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers discussed weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv
The Boeing 777 flight, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014
'Do you really think you can build a better world in this way? Do you really think you will achieve peace?'