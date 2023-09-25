Police arrest 4 men for online fraud, bust fake film production scam defrauding citizens

Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice
The General Department of Security Relations and Media announced on Monday the arrest of online fraudsters who managed to scam people with large sums of money. The Kuwaiti authorities announced the success of their continuous efforts within the criminal security sector in combating crime and cracking down on fraudulent networks.
Recently, authorities were able to monitor and successfully apprehend a gang of four individuals hailing from different countries. This group was found to be actively recruiting expat workers for illegal, fraudulent activities.
After obtaining the necessary legal permission, the authorities swiftly arrested these individuals. It was revealed that they had been recruiting workers, convincing them to provide their bank account details and mobile phone connections, which were then used for criminal activities. These workers were offered monetary compensation in return for providing them with bank accounts and phone connections.
In a related development, an individual was apprehended on charges of operating a bogus company that claimed to produce films and series. This fraudulent operation was specifically designed to defraud unsuspecting citizens. More than 30 fraud cases involving substantial sums of money were registered against this individual.
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning to both citizens and residents to remain vigilant against scams and fraudulent activities. These deceitful practices frequently entail requests for personal information and banking data, and individuals are strongly advised to avoid responding to unverified or suspicious websites.
