Pakistanis injured in Oman shooting; embassy issues alert, emergency numbers

The difference between births and deaths fell to just 400, the lowest since 1978, while net international migration rose to 622,000, up from 548,500 in the previous 12 months
Pakistan's embassy in Oman on Tuesday issued a security alert after a shooting incident near a mosque that left four dead and many injured in Wadi Al Kabir.
The ambassador, Imran Ali, took to X to urge citizens in the country to avoid travelling to Wadi Al Kabir, as "the area has been cordoned off".
In the minute-long video, he also said that he has visited "three-four hospitals" to visit those injured in the incident. Ali added, "All those injured are relatively safe".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Emergency numbers have been provided for all those staying in Oman, any citizen with an injured relative can get in touch with the embassy through the numbers listed below:
Arrangements have also been made to donate blood to injured Pakistani citizens who may be in need.
He urged Pakistani citizens to cooperate with local authorities adding that the embassy was also in touch with the hospitals and officials.
Earlier today, the US embassy in Muscat issued a security alert to its citizens in the Gulf country. It said in a statement: "The US Embassy is following reports of the shooting incident in Wadi Kabir. US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities."
After swiftly dealing with the situation, Oman Police said, "all necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation" following the attack. "The authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident," police added on X.
The area was still cordoned off later on Tuesday, with journalists unable to access the mosque, according to an AFP photographer there.
ALSO READ:
The difference between births and deaths fell to just 400, the lowest since 1978, while net international migration rose to 622,000, up from 548,500 in the previous 12 months
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested at around 3am on Monday near a Nairobi bar where he had been watching the Euro 2024 football finals
Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein kidnapped McKay, then 55, in 1969 for a £1 million ransom thinking that she was Murdoch's second wife Anna
He is the adviser to a billionaire Democratic strategist, who is the co-founder of social media platform Linkedin
The shooter had taken part in major conflicts, like Afghanistan, and as a sniper, according to the mayor of Espinasse-Vozelle
The Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch has produced an extraordinary mix of history-making precedent and near-unimaginable drama
Four hundred athletes, coaches and sporting officials in Gaza have been killed or wounded since the start of the war
Trump's political opponents are trying to silence him and when they don't succeed, they annoy the public so much that some poor guy grabs a gun, says Fico