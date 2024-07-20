Oman mosque shooting: Foreign ministry official visits Indian embassy, offers condolences

Photos: AFP

Khalid Muslahi, Undersecretary of the Oman Foreign Ministry, visited the Indian Embassy in Oman to offer condolences over the passing away of an Indian national in a shooting incident in Muscat.

India's Ambassador to Oman, Amit Narang, appreciated Muslahi's visit and Omani authorities' prompt action and support.

Muslahi's visit comes after an Indian national was killed and another was injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Muscat city in Oman on July 15, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Oman on Tuesday.

A total of nine people were killed, including one police officer and three gunmen, police said Tuesday.

The same incident left 28 others wounded, including four people who were from the police. All of them were transported to health institutions.

In a statement on July 16, Oman's police said that three gunmen behind the attack "were killed due to their insistence on resisting security personnel".

Daesh on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that three of its "suicide attackers" fired on worshippers at the mosque on Monday evening and exchanged gunfire with Omani security forces until morning.

The embassy also issued condolences to those killed in the incident. It further said it is working for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Indian national.

"Embassy is closely following up on the well-being of the resident Indian community in the aftermath of the shooting incident in Muscat city on July 15, 2024," the Indian embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.