E-Paper
English
|
عربي

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Oman mosque shooting: Attackers were all Omani citizens, says state media

Gulf Arab states have condemned the deadly shooting — an unprecedented attack for the normally stable sultanate

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

UAE: Writing a negative Google or social media review? You could land in legal trouble

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
This photo shows an overview of Oman's Al Wadi Al Kabir area, where the mosque attack happened. — Phot: AFP file
This photo shows an overview of Oman's Al Wadi Al Kabir area, where the mosque attack happened. — Phot: AFP file

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:45 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:47 PM

Perpetrators in the shooting that targeted a mosque in Oman's Wadi Al Kabir area near the capital Muscat were all Omani citizens, state news agency said on Thursday.

The attack left at least nine people dead including three attackers, four Pakistanis, an Indian, and a police officer, authorities said. Twenty-eight people of various nationalities were also wounded.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Gulf Arab states have condemned a deadly shooting — an unprecedented attack for the normally stable sultanate that has sparked concern among its neighbours. It was the first known operation claimed by Daesh in the sultanate.


The UAE expressed its "strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence".

A foreign ministry statement said the attack "undermines security and stability, and endangers" the lives of Omanis.

Bahrain's foreign ministry called the shooting a "heinous attack that goes against all religious and moral values and aims to destabilise the security and stability of Oman".

The secretary -eneral of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Al Budaiwi, "affirmed the full support and solidarity of GCC countries" with their fellow member state.

Saudi Arabia praised "the speed and efficiency" with which Omani authorities dealt with the shooting.

(With inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ:



More news from World