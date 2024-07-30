Oman issues rain, thunderstorm warning until August 2; massive dust storms in Saudi Arabia

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 6:07 PM

Amid soaring temperatures across the region, sporadic rains and thunderstorms are expected over areas in Oman.

The Sultanate's Civil Aviation Authority issued a warning from July 30 to August 2, informing residents of extended air depression in the Arabian Sea, starting from the evening of July 30.

Cloudy weather is expected along with scattered rains of varying intensities and thunderstorms. The authority has also warned residents of overflowing reefs and valleys during this period.

Southern, northern and central areas of Oman are likely to be affected by the adverse weather conditions. This includes Muscat and Dhofar.

The CAA has also issued a sandstorm warning in some areas of the country. These include Adam, Haima and Marmul.

Meanwhile, areas in Saudi Arabia have also been experiencing rains and sandstorms. The National Centre of Meteorology in Makkah issued a red alert on Tuesday, alerting residents of heavy rains.

The authority warned residents of dust storms in areas of the country until August 3, including coastal areas of Makkah.