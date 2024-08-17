E-Paper

Oman: Flights delayed as Salalah International Airport temporarily closed amid harsh weather

Oman's flag carrier advised passengers to check their flight status through the website or call centre

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM

Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 11:02 PM

Flights between Salalah and Muscat are experiencing delays, Oman's flag carrier said in a statement on August 17.

The airline added that amid adverse weather conditions, Salalah International Airport has been temporarily closed.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The airline is "making every effort to minimise disruptions," Oman Air said in a statement.


The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status on Oman Air's website or through contacting the call centre. The airline further apologised for any inconvenience caused.

