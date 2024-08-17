Oman: Flights delayed as Salalah International Airport temporarily closed amid harsh weather

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 11:02 PM

Flights between Salalah and Muscat are experiencing delays, Oman's flag carrier said in a statement on August 17.

The airline added that amid adverse weather conditions, Salalah International Airport has been temporarily closed.

The airline is "making every effort to minimise disruptions," Oman Air said in a statement.