Oman flash floods: Schools, colleges to conduct online classes tomorrow

Photo: The Royal Oman Police

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 11:59 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 12:04 PM

Schools and colleges in Oman have been directed to function in distance mode on Monday, April 15, after heavy rainfalls resulted in flash floods in various parts of the country.

An order in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation on Sunday.

The order followed the National Committee for Emergency Situations Management’s warning regarding the escalation of unstable weather conditions in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The Ministry added that it will be for the educational institutions to decide whether or not they want to resume regular schooling during the low-impact period.

Meanwhile, the Royal Oman Police is responding to several reports of families and children trapped in Wadis due to the inclement weather conditions.

Residents have been urged to take precautions and adhere to official communications in order to save lives and property.

According to Oman Met Department, "There is activity and flow of thunder clouds of varying intensity over parts of the Governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah, with continued chances of rainfall of varying intensity during the coming hours.

ALSO READ