Oman bans titanium dioxide in food products, violators to fined Omr1,000

The additive gives food products a white colour and can be found in tahini, chewing gum and candy

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 8:34 AM

The Royal Sultanate of Oman has banned the production, import and marketing of food products containing titanium dioxide.

The Food Safety and Quality Centre of Oman made announced that foods containing titanium dioxide (E171) have been banned. The authority also said the fine for violators will be Omr1,000 (Dh9541.68).

Explaining the purpose of the compound, the authority said that titanium dioxide is a "colouring substance that is added to some food products in order to give the food product a white colour".

Giving some examples of where the compound can be found, the authority said that it could be in tahini, chewing gum and certain sweets and candies.

The Food Safety and Quality Centre of Oman has asked residents and and citizens to read the labels of products, where the compound may be found listed as an additive.

