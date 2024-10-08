Oman: 1 child dead, 1 rescued from drowning on beach

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Two children drowned on the beach, Oman authorities said in a social media post. One child died, while the other child was rescued.

The incident took place in Al Haddah area in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali, according to Oman police.

Earlier, a UAE-based expert told Khaleej Times what caregivers and others must do in cases of child drowning.

"If a child is found submerged in water and lacks a pulse, starting CPR and alerting emergency medical services are vital."

Immediate medical attention is required even if the child has a pulse yet is not acting normally—such as being incoherent, lethargic, experiencing excessive coughing, or showing abnormal breathing (like rapid breathing or foaming at the mouth).