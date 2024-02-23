More than 900 prisoners pardoned in Kuwait ahead of 63rd National Day

The 51-year-old stabbed her at least 140 times at her flat in the Westminster area of London in 1994
Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has ordered the release of 912 prisoners, including 214 immediately, from correctional institutions, on the occasion of the country's National Day.
Kuwait celebrates its 63rd National Day on Sunday, February 25.
Sheikh Mishal issued an Emiri Decree No. (25) of 2024, to exempt these inmates from serving the remainder of the sentence, while also reducing the sentences and fines of others.
The pardoned inmates were selected based on good conduct and behaviour and have met all conditions of pardon, the Ministry of Interior said.
