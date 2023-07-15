Look: Muslim World League chief Sheikh Mohammed Al Issa visits Hindu temple Akshardham in India

He describes the temple as a place of worship that is 'full of love, peace, and harmony'

India is a "great example of unity in diversity", said Muslim World League (MWL) secretary-general Sheikh Mohammed Al Issa said as he visited the Akshardham Hindu temple in Delhi.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Issa, who is on five-day visit to India, spent around three hours at the popular shrine on Friday.

"India is a great example of unity in Diversity and my visit to Akshardham — a place of worship, full of love, peace and harmony — sums it up," he said.

At the temple, the MWL chief also noted the 'glorious contribution' of Akshardham's art, architecture, culture and values to the world.

"It was also his personal desire to interact with the Swamis regarding world peace, harmony and coexistence," a Press statement read.

On the same day, Sheikh Mohammed Al Issa offered Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi.

