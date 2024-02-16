Look: After hail in UAE, snow blankets parts of Saudi Arabia in sheets of white

The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort
It's snowing in the Middle East! It's been quite a week for the Gulf region with the UAE experiencing an intense hailstorm this week, and Oman being lashed by torrential rains that led to the government declaring a national holiday as streets were left flooded. Now, some parts of Saudi Arabia are recording a chilly week with pristine white snow blanketing the mountains on Thursday.
On February 15, Saudi Arabia experienced a sharp dip in the mercury as heavy rains lashed the mountainous regions of Jabal Al Lawz, followed by light snowfall.
While snowfall in the desert often amazes residents and inspires viral videos, the Tabuk region actually sees snowfall often and is a popular destination for tourists to enjoy the chilly weather. The region is situated at a height of 2,600 metres, and is named after its almond bushes.
On Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency said that "moderate to heavy thunderstorms will occur in Al-Baha, Makkah, Al-Qassim, Riyadh and Sharqiya". It also said that thunderstorms will take place in Madinah, Tabuk, Al Jawf, the northern border and the eastern region.
Take a look at some stunning images from the region:
