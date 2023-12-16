Kuwait names Crown Prince as new Emir after Sheikh Nawaf's death

A liquidation phase will follow the withdrawal deadline of January 1, following a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders
Eighty-three-year-old Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah — believed to be the world’s oldest crown prince — was named Emir of Kuwait.
Sheikh Mishal, who had already assumed some key constitutional duties of the emir in 2021, has spent most of his career in Kuwait's security and intelligence apparatus.
The deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs made the announcement on Saturday after the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
Shortly after Kuwait's royal court confirmed Sheikh Nawaf's passing. Condolences poured in from Gulf countries. In the UAE, a three-day mourning period was declared.
More to follow.
Though past performance is not a guarantee for assured returns in future, earning through analysis and learnings from the past will certainly lead to positive outcomes
The retailer's Instagram account was flooded with thousands of comments, many with Palestinian flags, while "#BoycottZara" was trending on X
Indian students are the second largest group of international students in Australia, and around 1,20,000 were enrolled in the country as of August 2023
New policies increase English test ratings and introduce stricter scrutiny for international students' second visa applications
She shared a controversial post comparing Israel's bombardment of Gaza to the Holocaust
The UK prime minister says it is important to learn lessons from what had happened
The cost-of-living financial requirement will apply to new permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024