Kuwait hangs five, including 2015 mosque bombing convict

The Muslim world condemned recent incidents in the EU countries where copies of the holy book were burnt or stamped on
Kuwait put to death five people on Thursday, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 Daesh group suicide bombing that killed 26 people, the Public Prosecution said.
The multiple executions in the Gulf emirate are the first since seven people were put to death in November last year ending a five-year moratorium.
In a statement, the Public Prosecution said it oversaw the "implementation of the death sentence in Kuwait's Central Prison" against five people, most of them accused of murder.
They include Abdulrahman Sabah Saud — the main convict in the 2015 bombing that struck a Shia mosque in the capital during Friday prayers. It was the bloodiest attack in Kuwait's history.
Saud was convicted of driving the bomber to the mosque and bringing the explosives belt he used from near the Saudi border.
At his initial trial, Saud pleaded guilty to most charges but, in the appeals and supreme courts, he denied them all.
The other men executed on Thursday included a Kuwaiti, an Egyptian and a member of Kuwait's stateless Bidoon minority, all of whom had been convicted of murder.
A Sri Lankan was put to death on drug charges.
The Public Prosecution said all five were executed by hanging.
Kuwait had initially charged 29 defendants, including seven women, with helping the Saudi mosque bomber.
In 2016, it upheld jail terms of between two and 15 years for eight people, including four women, and acquitted more than a dozen others.
Those convicted include alleged Daesh leader in Kuwait, Fahad Farraj Muhareb whose death sentence was commuted to 15 years in prison.
The Muslim world condemned recent incidents in the EU countries where copies of the holy book were burnt or stamped on
In videos shared on Twitter, people are seen loading their shopping carts with bags of rice at US stores amid fears of shortage
The new format will expand boundaries of content creation for everyone and tap into the creativity seen in comments and captions, the Chinese-owned company said
The discovery of ancient, handcrafted ornaments revives a longstanding debate about the arrival of the earliest Americans
The giant world Halla should have been swallowed by its star long ago. Scientists now think they know how the planet cheated death
The 39-year-old billionaire has announced the special achievement on Instagram
Here is a list of countries that have condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark
The president of the American Psychiatric Association answers questions about a new recommendation to screen all adults under 65 for anxiety