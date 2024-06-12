Kuwait fire: Minister orders immediate action against all building violations

As the temperature crossed 40°C between May 18 and 25, women in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra received a flat $5 payment
All building violations in Kuwait would be addressed without prior warning as of Thursday, announced Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.
The warning came following a massive fire in an apartment building that killed at least 41 people and injured more than 50 others on Wednesday morning.
The building is located in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate.
"As of tomorrow (Thursday), the Municipality and its teams will respond to all violations at all apartment buildings without prior warning," the minister told reporters while inspecting the fire site.
The owner of the building has been arrested and will be in custody until the investigation into the cause of the fire is over, the Minister said.
Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response but did not disclose the contents
A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court issued the verdict, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime
Setting off in August 2022, he has travelled 650,000km equivalent of going around the Earth over 15 times, while sitting on trains for more than 6,700 hours
The Conservative Party leader has set out policies to shore up his core vote, from pledges on more police officers to lower taxes and support for pensioners
The singer was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s
Hamas welcomed the adoption of the resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to cooperate with mediators
Besides Saulos Chilima, there are nine others on the aircraft