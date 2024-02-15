Kuwait dissolves its parliament again amid years of political gridlock

The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort
Kuwait's emir on Thursday dissolved parliament after a lawmaker reportedly insulted the ruler, the latest dissolution to strike the nation's legislature amid years of political gridlock.
The state-run Kuna news agency announced the decree from the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber. It cites “offensive and uncontrolled” utterances by lawmakers for the decision, without elaborating.
On Wednesday, the Cabinet reportedly refused to attend parliament after lawmakers refused to delete remarks by one of their colleagues that purportedly insulted Sheikh Meshal.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
Coalition government expected as counting of votes begins, final results likely to be out by Friday morning
It is collaborating with India on another advanced Earth-observing satellite due to launch this year
It was discovered when he was treated earlier for an enlarged prostrate
The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Some rural areas in the country are still ruled by a patriarchal system of male village elders who wield significant influence in their communities