Kuwait dismisses rumours of education minister's resignation

The Kuwait government on Monday dismissed rumours about the resignation of the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
Rumours about Dr. Adel Al-Adwani’s resignation is doing the rounds on the social media.
The spokesman of the Kuwaiti government, Amer Al-Ajmi, in a press statement, said legal action would be taken against such rumour mongers, urging everyone to seek information from official sources
He also warned that anyone posting false news would face legal measures.
