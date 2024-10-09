Kuwait arrests ruling family member who tried to escape prison sentence for drug charges

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

A member of the Kuwaiti ruling family was arrested, authorities announced. The royal was "escaping the implementation of an enforceable prison sentence on a drug charge," according to a social media post by Kuwaiti authorities.

The member of the ruling family was arrested after a search, investigation, and tracking of his movements. "No one is above the law," the authority emphasised.

After his location was determined, the royal was referred to the competent authority for necessary action to be taken.

