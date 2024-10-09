Thu, Oct 10, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Kuwait arrests ruling family member who tried to escape prison sentence for drug charges

'No one is above the law,' the authorities emphasised

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Wed 9 Oct 2024, 11:13 PM

Top Stories

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

Gold prices in Dubai see big drop, lose Dh4 per gram

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

A member of the Kuwaiti ruling family was arrested, authorities announced. The royal was "escaping the implementation of an enforceable prison sentence on a drug charge," according to a social media post by Kuwaiti authorities.

The member of the ruling family was arrested after a search, investigation, and tracking of his movements. "No one is above the law," the authority emphasised.


Recommended For You

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

Abu Dhabi bans toxic garden plant; allows 6-month time for safe removal

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

Dubai to add over 100,000 new apartments, villas, easing pressure on rental prices

 

After his location was determined, the royal was referred to the competent authority for necessary action to be taken.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The action comes within efforts to ensure rule of law which is applicable to "everyone in one manner, including members of the ruling family," authorities said.

The arrest comes in continuation of the efforts to arrest outlaws, follow up on all cases and implement judicial rulings issued against those wanted by justice, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior further stressed.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story