Kuwait Airways operates last flights from Beirut due to regional situation

Russia carries out largest prisoner swap with US, Germany, other Western countries since Cold War
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
Kuwait Airways operated its last flight from Beirut to Kuwait on Sunday, August 4, 2024. The carrier used two flights to serve a large number of passengers who wanted to return to the Gulf country.
Earlier, the airline urged passengers to be at the airport four hours before their scheduled departure. Additionally, reservation dates can be modified through the airline’s ticket reservation channels.
The company said in a press release that the decision was made in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
On Wednesday, the DGCA affirmed it was continually coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and Kuwaiti air carriers to reschedule flights from and to Beirut via Kuwait International Airport.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a statement, the KAC urged passengers who want to reschedule their booking to call from outside Kuwait at hotline: 009611985181, 0096524345555 (171), or WhatsApp: 0096522200171.
Saudi Arabia and Oman called on its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to the deteriorating security situation in the region.
Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against travel to Lebanon and has provided contact information for the Omani Embassy in Beirut for any emergencies. This advisory comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of Omani citizens.
The Saudi embassy in Beirut asked citizens to leave in "compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon." The embassy added that it "is closely following the developments of events" in southern Lebanon.
Travellers waited in long lines at Beirut airport on Sunday, some after cutting summer holidays short, as airlines have cancelled flights and fears have grown of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Hezbollah movement has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.
But the killing Wednesday of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, hours after the Israeli assassination in Beirut of Hezbollah's military chief Fuad Shukr, has sparked vows of vengeance from Iran and other Tehran-backed armed groups, including Hezbollah, and sent regional tensions skyrocketing.
"I'm not happy to leave. I wanted to spend the whole summer in Lebanon then go back to work" in France, said Joelle Sfeir from the crowded departures hall at Beirut airport.
But "my flight was cancelled and I was forced to book another ticket today," she told AFP.
"I cut my trip short so I could find a flight," she added.
Several airlines including Lufthansa and Air France have delayed or suspended flights to Lebanon, and countries have issued urgent calls for foreign nationals to leave in recent days.
With inputs from agencies
ALSO READ:
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections