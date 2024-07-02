Islamic New Year holiday for public, private sector announced in Oman

On the mission in which she was accompanied by her lookalike Barbie, Samantha Cristoforetti became the first European woman to complete a spacewalk
The Sultanate of Oman has announced a public holiday for the Hijri New Year. According to a statement by the Oman News Agency, Sunday, July 7, 2024, will be a holiday for both the public and private sectors in the country.
"Sunday, July 7, is an official holiday for the public and private sectors on the occasion of the anniversary of the noble Prophet’s (PBUH) migration. May the prayers and peace be upon its owner and the advent of the new Hijri year 1446 AH."
For public sector employees, this would result in a 3-day holiday, as Friday is the weekend in Oman (equivalent to Sunday in most Western countries). If a private sector company operates on a five-day workweek, employees will also have Saturday off, translating the Hijri New Year into a long weekend.
According to Oman's Ministry of Labour, employers may ask the employees to work on the specified holiday if it is deemed necessary due to the nature of their work, provided they compensate them for working on the holiday.
