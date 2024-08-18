E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iraq summons UK Charge d'Affaires over ambassador's remarks

The British ambassador's remarks reflect 'a bleak image of Iraq's security and political situation,' it added

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:29 PM

Iraq has summoned UK's chargé d'affaires over remarks made by the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen about the country's security and political issues, the country's state news agency reported on Sunday.

The ambassador's remarks reflect "a bleak image of Iraq's security and political situation," it added.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) delivered a protest note on Sunday to Ruth Coverdale, the UK charge d'Affaires of the United Kingdom's Embassy in Baghdad.


"The protest note was issued in response to remarks made by the UK's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, which portrayed a bleak image of Iraq's security and political situation, reflecting negatively on the country's government and its diverse communities," the statement added.

''The ministry considered these remarks interference in Iraq's internal affairs and a departure from the diplomatic duties assigned to the ambassador."

ALSO READ:


More news from World