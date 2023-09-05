The cover illustration for Asterix and Cleopatra by Albert Uderzo shows he ancient Egyptian ruler with Asterix and Obelix
An Indian man died from self-inflicted injuries shortly after being admitted to a hospital for treatment, the Kuwait Public Prosecution reported on September 3. According to the authority, the man was accused of murdering a Filipina domestic worker in the Omariya area.
The prosecution said that after receiving a report that an Asian resident had stabbed another Asian domestic worker several times until she died, investigation procedures were carried out at the scene of the incident to examine the victim's body before handing over the remains to the Forensic Medicine Department.
Following a report of a fatal stabbing incident involving two Asian residents, where one had allegedly stabbed a domestic worker until she died, the prosecution initiated an investigation on the scene. The authority initiated a thorough examination of the victim's body, after which the remains were handed over to the Forensic Medicine Department.
The authority said that the attacker stabbed the Filipina maid several times. He then turned the weapon on himself at the residence of his victim's sponsor. The accused was quickly moved to Farwaniya hospital under police guard but succumbed to his injuries before regaining consciousness.
ALSO READ:
The cover illustration for Asterix and Cleopatra by Albert Uderzo shows he ancient Egyptian ruler with Asterix and Obelix
This comes as human rights are challenged in the Israel-Hamas war, the conflict in Ukraine, internal conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan and in a host of other places
Pentagon says 14,000 tank shells will be sold to Israel without Congressional review
The working hypothesis guiding the investigation was related to manslaughter charges, without any suspects identified
Palestinian president calls American position as aggressive and immoral after it vetoed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the territory
He spoke after a meeting with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League
Seventeen-year-old twins of Narges Mohammadi will accept the award on her behalf
After the vote, UAE diplomat expressed deep disappointment: "What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?”