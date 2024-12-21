How GCC residents can get year-round access to Umrah

The Umrah pilgrims can get access to the two holy mosques through 3 different options
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Residents of GCC countries can perform Umrah year-round, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah said in a social media post.
The Umrah pilgrims can get streamlined access to the two holy mosques through 3 different options:
GCC residents can book an Umrah package through the Nusuk platform. You will need to fill in personal information, such as health status, and if you require a wheelchair. You can also apply for the visa at Tashir centres, or through Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website https://visa.mofa.gov.sa/.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A transit visa is also available for travellers transiting through the Kingdom via Saudi Airlines or Flynas. Applicants can also get a tourist visa through the official visa platform https://ksavisa.sa/ and get year-round access to the holy mosques.
Once your visa is secure, it is also important to issue an Umrah permit via the Nusuk app before arriving at Al-Haram, the ministry said.
You must select a time slot for performing Umrah. You can select only one slot per day for performing the pilgrimage. Scheduling appointments will help ease the process, as the app also provides an estimate of the crowd during different time slots.
ALSO READ: