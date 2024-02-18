Hefty penalty for not notifying visitors of CCTV cameras in Makkah

Prime Minister Modi to visit Qatar on February 14 after his two-day trip to UAE
The authority in Saudi Arabia's Makkah city has established a hefty penalty for those who violate surveillance camera system laws.
Taking to X, the authority said there is a penalty for not placing any visible signs informing visitors of CCTV cameras installed in the location.
Offenders will have to pay a hefty fine of 1,000 riyals.
Anyone who disagrees with the authority's decision after a fine has been levied against them, can dispute it in court within 60 days of the decision.
