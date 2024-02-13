Haj registration open for Saudi residents; priority for first-time pilgrims

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened registrations for pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia. Citizens and residents who wish to perform Haj this year (1445 AH or 2024) could do so starting from 1pm local time on Sunday, February 11, 2024.
Pilgrims can register via the ministry's website or through the 'Nusuk' app, where they can review all Haj package options and choose the one they prefer. The booking priority will be given to those who have yet to perform Haj.
To make it easier for registrants, the ministry has made it possible to either pay the total amount upon registration or pay partially, according to the terms and conditions stated.
The ministry urged those who register to ensure the accuracy of information in registering data and selecting packages. It has also said that more than one application cannot have the same mobile number attached to it.
