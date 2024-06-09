Saudi Arabia allows Haj pilgrims to use e-scooters for safe, quick transport

The average number of children born to a Japanese woman fell to a fresh low of 1.20 in 2023, reveals data from the health ministry
Saudi Arabia will allow pilgrims to use electric scooters during this year's Haj season. This measure aims to enhance the pilgrims' experience by providing a light, safe, and efficient mode of transportation.
Three dedicated paths have been designated for electric scooter use: the Muzdalifah - Mina path, the pedestrian road path for the Jamarat facility - west, and the pedestrian road path entering the Jamarat facility - east.
Each path spans approximately 1.2 kilometres in length and 25 meters in width, offering ample space for safe travel.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
With a maximum speed of about 15 kilometres per hour, the electric scooters are easy to use and time-efficient, making them an ideal option for pilgrims. This advanced, economical, and luxurious transportation solution ensures both safety and speed, significantly improving the overall Haj experience.
The Saudi Ministry of Health branch in the Madinah region also launched the Smart Robot service on Saturday in the Central Area near the Prophet's Mosque.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the branch as saying that the service aims to present and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in over 96 languages from around the world.
Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch of Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working around the clock to serve the guests of Allah.
They provide health and emergency services during the Haj season at the Prophet's Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.
Saudi Arabia said the Haj will start on June 14 after astronomical observatories spotted the crescent moon Thursday evening, signalling the beginning of the month in which the annual pilgrimage falls.
The Supreme Court determined that Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, would begin on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.
Inputs from SPA
ALSO READ:
The average number of children born to a Japanese woman fell to a fresh low of 1.20 in 2023, reveals data from the health ministry
The opposition boycotted the vote except for one lawmaker who attended but abstained
The United Nations human rights office and the United States have criticised the shutdown of Al Jazeera's Israel operation
Rescue officials were struggling to reach the area due to threats from heavily armed criminal gangs
The violence since early October has killed at least 455 people in Lebanon
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on August 19, 1974
The children's parents are yet to be identified, and London's Metropolitan Police is working to trace their identities