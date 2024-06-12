Haj 2024: Flying taxi launched to transport pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

As the temperature crossed 40°C between May 18 and 25, women in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra received a flat $5 payment
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday launched the trial of a driverless air taxi that will transport pilgrims between holy sites during the Haj season.
This will be the world's first air taxi to be licensed by a civil aviation authority, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Besides shuttling Haj pilgrims from one holy site to another, air taxi services will be available to facilitate emergency travel and transport medical equipment and goods.
The trial was officially launched by Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi's General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The use of flying taxis for this year's Haj was first announced in January. Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) was planning to operate the aircraft that could transport four to six passengers between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and hotels in Makkah.
Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response but did not disclose the contents
A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court issued the verdict, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime
Setting off in August 2022, he has travelled 650,000km equivalent of going around the Earth over 15 times, while sitting on trains for more than 6,700 hours
The Conservative Party leader has set out policies to shore up his core vote, from pledges on more police officers to lower taxes and support for pensioners
The singer was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s
Hamas welcomed the adoption of the resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to cooperate with mediators
Besides Saulos Chilima, there are nine others on the aircraft