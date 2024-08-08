Group of expats arrested after video of mass brawl goes viral in Oman

The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
A group of Asians were arrested after a video clip of a mass brawl went viral in Oman.
In a swift response to a public disturbance, the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command, supported by the Special Tasks Police Unit in Saham, apprehended a group of individuals of Asian nationalities following a violent altercation that erupted in a local market.
The incident gained widespread attention after a video clip surfaced on social media. The clip showed the chaotic scene where multiple individuals were involved in a mass brawl. The footage showed disruption in the market, alarming residents and raising concerns about public safety.
Authorities quickly identified and located the individuals involved. Legal procedures are currently underway against the detained individuals.
The police confirmed that a coordinated effort led to the arrests, which took place shortly after the video began circulating online.
