Fourth Bahraini soldier dies after Houthi drone attack

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 3:04 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 10:27 PM

A fourth Bahraini soldier died after an attack this week on a contingent stationed in the Saudi-Yemen border battling the Houthi rebels, said the army in a statement.

Bahrain had previously announced the deaths of three of its soldiers in Monday's attack near the Saudi border with Yemen. It accused the Houthis of carrying out the drone strike that killed them.

First Lieutenant Hamad Khalifa al-Kubaisi had on Friday "succumbed to serious injuries as a result of the treacherous Houthi attack", the Bahraini army said.

He had been wounded while "performing his national duty", it said in a statement posted on social media.

Saudi Arabia, the United States, France and the United Nations have condemned the attack.

Bahrain and the United States were among the countries that blamed the attack on the Houthi rebels, who have yet to make any comment on the matter.

ALSO READ: