Expats must pay traffic fines before travelling under new Kuwait rule

Reuters file photo

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 2:47 PM

Expats in Kuwait are now required to pay all traffic fines under their name before travelling, according to a new rule.

In an advisory issued earlier this month, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) clarified that every foreigner who wishes to fly out — for any reason — must first settle any traffic violations he or she may have incurred.

The new rule came into effect on August 19.

Penalties can be paid through the MoI's official app or electronic portal or at offices that are affiliated with the General Traffic Department, the MoI said. Payments can also be made at collection points located at the Kuwait International Airport and other land and sea ports.

"It is a continuation of the procedures to ensure the collection of debts...based on Decree No. (17/1959) of the Foreigners Residence Law and Decree-Law No. (67/1976) regarding traffic," the advisory stated.

The ministry called on everyone to abide by the rules and regulations, emphasising that it would take all necessary measures to ensure unpaid fees are collected.

