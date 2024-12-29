Ex-KT staffer Zafar Hashmi passes away

Syed Zafar Ahmed Hashmi, who worked in the Khaleej Times as a cost account for 20 years, passed away at age 94, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday night, December 25, 2024. He joined the Khaleej Times in 1980 and left in 2000.

He was a very kind-hearted and compassionate man who always extended help to anybody in need. His colleagues respected him for his integrity and humility. He was very tolerant – never tried to harm anyone. A dedicated professional, he was a workaholic who spent his life in the newspaper industry. His extensive experience gave him an in-depth understanding of all aspects of newspaper production.

He started his career in the Dhaka-based daily Morning News, where he worked for a long time. Due to his long association with newspapers, he can be called an expert in the newspapers industry.