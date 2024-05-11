Emir of Kuwait dissolves parliament, suspends some constitutional articles for no more than 4 years

Blaise Diagne airport says 78 passengers were on board Transair-owned Boeing 737-300 chartered by Air Senegal
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah said in a televised speech on Friday that he has dissolved parliament.
The Emir also suspended some of the constitutional articles for a period not exceeding four years during which all aspects of the democratic process will be studied.
The powers of the National Assembly will be assumed by the Emir and the country's cabinet, state TV reported.
"Kuwait has been through some hard times lately ... which leaves no room for hesitation or delay in making the difficult decision to save the country and secure its highest interests," the Emir added.
