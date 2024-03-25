Eid Al Fitr 2024 holidays: 5-day break announced in Kuwait

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 9:41 PM

The Eid Al Fitr holiday in the public sector employees will start on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the Council of Ministers in Kuwait announced on Monday.

The authorities announced that most employees would get three days off from Tuesday, April 9 (Ramadan 30, 1445). Since Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the Gulf country, Kuwaiti residents will enjoy five consecutive days off. Employees will return to work on April 14 (Sunday).

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced a 4-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr starting from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29, 1445). Residents in the Kingdom will enjoy six consecutive days off and employees will return to work on April 14 (Sunday).

However, UAE residents could enjoy up to nine days off in April to celebrate Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr.

As per the list of holidays announced by the UAE government for public and private sectors, residents will get a break from Ramadan 29 (April 8) till Shawwal 3 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid is on April 10. If the month lasts 29 days, the Islamic festival is on April 9.

In UAE, employees enjoy Saturday and Sunday weekends; if April 9 is declared Eid according to the moon sighting, residents will enjoy a 9-day-long break and return to work only on April 15.

