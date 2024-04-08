Eid Al Fitr 2024: Crescent Moon not spotted in Saudi Arabia, first day of festival announced

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 7:13 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 7:26 PM

Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, April 10, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, after the crescent Moon was not spotted on Monday evening. The Kingdom announced that the holy month of Ramadan would, therefore, last 30 days this year.

Earlier, Saudi's Supreme Court had asked faithful across the country to sight the crescent moon on the 29th of Ramadan which corresponds with Monday, April 8, 2024 on the Gregorian calendar.

Public and private sector employees in Saudi Arabia will get a four-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr starting from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29, 1445), as announced by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. Since Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the Kingdom, Saudi residents will enjoy a six-day weekend. Employees will return to work on April 14 (Sunday).

In the UAE, on the other hand, federal employees will be getting a nine-day break, as Saturday and Sundays are the official weekends. The official holiday will start on Monday, April 8. Government employees will enjoy festivities until Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.

The Eid holiday for private sector employees will begin on Monday, April 8 and last till 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date). If Eid is declared on April 9 in the UAE, this would translate into a six-day break for most employees who normally observe their weekends on Saturday and Sunday.

If Eid is declared on April 10, then most private sector workers will get a nine-day break, factoring in the normal weekends.

