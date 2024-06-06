Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia announces private sector holidays

The children's parents are yet to be identified, and London's Metropolitan Police is working to trace their identities
Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced four days of Eid Al Adha holidays for the employees of private and non-profit sectors.
The holiday will start from June 15 (12-09-1445 AH).
On Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent Moon was spotted, indicating that the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins on June 7.
Most countries in the Arab world, including the UAE, were on the lookout for the crescent moon on June 6, which corresponds to Dhul Qa’adah 29 on the Islamic calendar.
Thursday, June 6, is therefore the last day of Dhul Qa’adah and Friday, June 7, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah. This means the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Sunday, June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 10).
