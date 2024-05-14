Deadline for mandatory biometric fingerprinting for citizens, residents in Kuwait extended

Student protesters passionately say they will continue until administrators meet demands that include permanent ceasefire in Gaza
The deadline for mandatory fingerprinting for all citizens and residents in Kuwait has been extended, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.
The authority said that the deadline for citizens is until September 30, 2024, while residents have until December 30, 2024 to complete the process.
Failure to comply will result in the suspension of all transactions with the Ministry of Interior.
The authority had in February announced mandatory fingerprinting with the process starting from March 1, 2024. It had initially announced a period of three months until June 1, 2024, to undergo this process.
Designated locations for biometric fingerprinting include:
