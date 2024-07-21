Bahrain detains 2 for offensive religious posts and inciting sedition

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM

Two individuals have been arrested for circulating religiously offensive social media posts, Bahraini authorities said. The anti-cyber crimes directorate summoned and detained the two individuals, aged 24 and 27.

Both were found to be insulting figures revered by a particular sect and inciting sedition and sectarianism in a manner that contravenes principles of civil peace and social stability.

The anti-cyber crimes directorate said the necessary legal proceedings are being taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.

