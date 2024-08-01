50% traffic fine discount announced in Qatar for visitors, residents

Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans, and strained athletes competing across France in the Summer Olympic Games
Visitors and GCC citizens who had incurred traffic fines in Qatar could get their penalties slashed by 50 per cent, authorities announced on Thursday.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) said this initiative would cover violations that had been recorded over the past three years.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The discount applies until August 31, the authority added.
Besides visiting motorists and GCC nationals, Qatar residents and citizens will also be eligible for the initiative, the MoI said.
Qatar is about 600km away from the UAE by road. From Dubai to Doha, the drive will take about 6 to 7 hours. From Abu Dhabi, the trip is approximately 550km and can be completed in less than 6 hours.
ALSO READ:
Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans, and strained athletes competing across France in the Summer Olympic Games
The ruling is a victory for Republican Texas officials and a blow to Biden's administration
The socialist premier used his legal right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado
A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year
Children in the war-ravaged enclave will soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures are not quickly taken, says WHO head
High temperatures and dry weather also fuelled smaller blazes across Greece and the Balkans
The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded