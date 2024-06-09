3 women arrested for running international prostitution network in Kuwait

The average number of children born to a Japanese woman fell to a fresh low of 1.20 in 2023, reveals data from the health ministry
The authorities arrested three women who were running an international prostitution network that operates online, according to Ministry of Interior State of Kuwait on Sunday, June 8.
In a social media post, the ministry mentioned that the women running the network were of three different nationalities. They were practising prostitution through an account on websites and social media sites in exchange of money.
The three women have been taken into custody and were referred to the competent authority for further legal measures.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a separate social media post, the authorities also announced that they arrested a number of people in possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
The authorities dealt with 1006 reports regarding this so they established 200 checkpoints. It was also mentioned that there were 1,256 traffic violations resulting to the arrest of 58 people and the confiscation of seven vehicles.
Meanwhile, a group of people was arrested for fraud and have been taken into custody and were referred to the competent authority for further legal measures
ALSO READ:
The average number of children born to a Japanese woman fell to a fresh low of 1.20 in 2023, reveals data from the health ministry
The opposition boycotted the vote except for one lawmaker who attended but abstained
The United Nations human rights office and the United States have criticised the shutdown of Al Jazeera's Israel operation
Rescue officials were struggling to reach the area due to threats from heavily armed criminal gangs
The violence since early October has killed at least 455 people in Lebanon
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on August 19, 1974
The children's parents are yet to be identified, and London's Metropolitan Police is working to trace their identities