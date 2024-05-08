3 dead in horrific 12-vehicle pileup in Oman

The Australian airline is accused of illegally selling thousands of tickets for flights that had already been cancelled
Three people have died in a collision between a truck and as many as 11 vehicles in Oman’s Liwa.
The deceased include two citizens and an expatriate, the Royal Oman Police posted on X.
The truck was coming from the opposite direction when it collided with the vehicles.
Investigation into the accident is underway.
The flight, if it succeeds, will become the second private firm to provide crew transport to and from the International Space Station
The rupee was at 83.4425 against the US dollar as of 08:20 am UAE time, barely changing from its previous session
Shortly after the attack, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah killing three people and wounding several
The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam
Around 33 million students will return to schools, which will hold classes on Saturdays until further notice
To date, the country has delivered more than 31,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies
The Prime Minister hardened his rejection of Hamas demands for an end to the Gaza war