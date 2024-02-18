3-day weekend: Public holiday announced on February 25 for schools in Oman

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM

All educational institutions across public and private schools in the Sultanate of Oman will enjoy an official holiday on Sunday, February 25, to observe Teachers' Day. This decision aims to honour the invaluable contributions of educators and provide them with a well-deserved break.

This holiday results in a three-day weekend for students, given Oman's weekend typically spans Friday and Saturday.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement, said: "On the occasion of Omani Teacher's Day, which falls on February 24, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has kindly requested that this day every year be an official day off for all male and female teachers and those holding related teaching and administrative positions in public and private schools."

It further stated that Omani Teacher's Day will be celebrated every year, and if this day coincides with a holiday, it will be observed on another day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: