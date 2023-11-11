UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

282 people arrested for violating residency, labour law in Kuwait

Legal measures are currently being taken against the individuals

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 4:07 PM

Last updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 4:09 PM

Kuwaiti authorities arrested 282 people in the country for violating the law, the country's Ministry of Interior reported on Saturday.

The individuals were arrested for violating the Residence and Labour Law and owning two fake domestic labour offices, and a massage institute.

After investigation and search by multiple authorities, the violators were found in Khaitan, Hawalli, Al Dajeej, Kabd, Brayeh Salem, Salhiya, Mahboula, Fahaheel Markets, and Farwaniya areas of the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Legal measures are currently being taken against the criminals and they have been referred to the concerned authorities.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World