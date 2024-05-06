1 dead, 75 hospitalised after food poisoning incident at Saudi restaurant

Negotiators have proposed a 40-day pause in the fighting and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
A person died and 75 were hospitalised after a food poisoning incident in a restaurant chain in Saudi Arabia, as per a statement from the Ministry of Health.
From the 75 cases, 69 of those who fell sick were Saudis, while six were non-Saudis.
The authority revealed that all the cases of food poisoning were linked to a single restaurant, without providing information of its name. From all the cases, 50 were confirmed to be food poisoning.
After being taken to the hospital, 43 individuals recovered and were safely discharged while 11 people have been hospitalised in wards and 20 of those who fell sick are receiving intensive care.
The authority called on residents to not circulate rumours and false information during this time and to take information only from official sources.
